Virgil Hammock, 58, of Greenville, IL passed away at 6:30 PM, Thursday, September 02, 2021, at Memorial Hospital Belleville.

A Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM, Tuesday, September 07, 2021 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with a Celebration of Life to follow. Per the family’s request, cremation rites will take place following services. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Family of Virgil Hammock. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.

Virgil Robert Hammock was born on September 11, 1962 in Decatur, IL, the son of Lattie Hammock and Mary Jane (Auten) Hatfill. He married Cynthia Lynne Wade on March 17, 2007; together they shared nearly 15 years of marriage.

Virgil was an over-the-road truck driver; employed for several years by Nussbaum Transportation, Hudson, IL. He loved motorcycles, fishing, and of course, truck driving. To him, truck driving wasn’t just a job; but something he thoroughly enjoyed.

Mr. Hammock is survived by his wife, Cynthia Wade of Greenville; daughter, Hazel and husband Michael Starr of Centralia; sons, Sean Martin and wife Samantha of Greenville and Ricky Martin of Vandalia; sisters, Barbara and husband Everett Simmons of Vandalia, Peggy Geisking of IN, Virginia Boggs of WI, Louise and husband Tim Borders of Vandalia, and Rose and husband Rodney Snow of Pana; step-siblings, Donald Hatfill Jr. of Mulberry Grove and Rebecca Hatfill of Sikeston, MO; 10 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews; and his faithful canine companion, Layla.

He was preceded in death by his parents.