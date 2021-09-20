Yolanda “Rusty” Carole Lamb, 74, of Mulberry Grove, passed away Wednesday, September 8, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL.

A celebration of life for 74 year old Yolanda “Rusty” Carole Lamb will be Saturday, September 25, at 3 PM at the Mulberry Grove Community Building. It will be officiated by Pastor Mark Gause.

Rusty will be cremated and her ashes, along with her husband John’s, will be scattered by their children.

Rusty was born in Hope, AR, to Charles and Edna Morgan on January 18, 1974.

Rusty was a member of The Old Church Ladies Sewing Club in Ramsey, IL, of which she was very passionate.

Rusty was preceded in death by her husband, John David Lamb, her daughter, Wendy Leah Simpson, both parents and 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Rusty is survived by her children Denise Sudduth, of K.C., MO, Bernette Michelle Simpson (Gary Tarrant) of Mulberry Grove, Dawn Maches of Decatur, IL, Lawrence Simpson (Callie Tuttle) of Mulberry Grove, July (Pat) Green, of Vandalia; step children Jenny (Chris) Jondro, Mulberry Grove, Jack Lam & Amy of Michigan; as well as 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.