Aloys E. “Ollie” Timmermann, Jr., age 82, of St. Rose, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at The Villas at St. James in Breese.

He was born October 28, 1938 in Breese, son of the late Mary, nee Duing, and Aloysius Timmermann, Sr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Bob Timmermann; sisters Vera (Louis) Grapperhaus and Bernice (Paul) Von Bokel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bernard and Laura, nee Buehne, Schuette; and sister-in-law Dorothy “Dot” Timmermann.

Ollie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jeanette, nee Schuette, Timmermann, of St. Rose, whom he married on April 19, 1961 at St. Rose Catholic Church; children, Lora (Matt) Benhoff, Lynn (Tom) Broeckling, Maura Timmermann, Mona (Carl) Henrichs, Renee (Ken) Wilke, and Janel (Brian) Zurliene; grandchildren, Austin, Blake and Lacey Benhoff, Alec, Mason, Spencer, and Mitchell Broeckling, Breanna and Melanie Beckmann, Nathan (Midori), Jared (Aryn) and Chase Henrichs, Brock, Patrick, Ben, and Claire Wilke, and Rachel and Brooke Zurliene; six great-grandchildren, Cade, Mia, Amelia, Molly, Jude, and baby Henrichs arriving in March 2022; brothers Wilbert “Wib” Timmermann, Stanley (Helen) Timmermann, Rich (Annajean) Timmermann, and Larry Timmermann; sisters Rita (Frank) Usselmann and Ruth (Leon) Albers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Jane Timmermann, JoAnn (Ed) Vonder Haar, Mary Lou (Lavern) Thuenemann, Paul Schuette, and Bob (Pam) Schuette; and over forty nieces and nephews.

Ollie attended school at St. Augustine’s in Breese and helped many local farmers and sawmills while growing up south of Breese. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 18. After marrying his wife, Jeanette, they settled in Breese on the family farm until 1967 and then moved west of St. Rose and were dairy and grain farmers for over 50 years. The dairy cows were sold in 1987 and Ollie began a new career of truck driving and enjoyed his time driving for Wilke Truck Service. He also worked as a snow plow operator for the Illinois Department of Transportation servicing Madison County. Ollie and Jeanette traveled to many destinations with friends. He was fortunate to walk each of his six daughters down the aisle and celebrate his 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Ollie was a member of the St. Rose Catholic Church, St. Rose Development Club, Albers American Legion Post 1026, Mid Am Dairy Association, and Clinton County Farm Bureau.

Ollie enjoyed antique tractors, auctions, pie and ice cream, playing cards, watching wrestling several times a week, driving through the country, telling stories of memories of his younger days, and always had many stories to share. For several years every July, he drove a tractor and wagon in the Tractor Drive from St. Rose to the Farm Heritage Museum in Greenville.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose with Fr. Edward Schaefer presiding. Interment with full military honors accorded will follow at St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese and again on Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in St. Rose.

Albers American Legion Post 1026 will walk through Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church.

Masks will be required for the mass and visitation at the church.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Rose Cemetery, St. Rose Catholic Church, Mater Dei Catholic High School, or a charity of Donor’s Choice and will be received at the funeral home, church, or by mail, Moss Funeral Home 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.