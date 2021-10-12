Charles F. VonderHaar, age 83 of Carlyle, passed away at his home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, with his family by his side.

Charles was born April 13, 1938, in St. Rose, Illinois, son of August and Rose (Thole) VonderHaar. Charles grew up on the family farm east of St. Rose and attended St. Rose Grade School. He worked on the farm, Highland Box Company and as a truck driver for John and Helen Rehkemper prior to marriage.

Charles and Lorraine Varel were united in marriage on May 8, 1962, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Bartelso and started their life together on a dairy and grain farm north of Carlyle. They enjoyed 59 years together raising their family of seven children.

Charles served as a board member for Prairie Farms Dairy, Illinois Milk Producers, Midwest Dairy Association, and St. Louis District Dairy Council. He was a founding member of the Carlyle North Water Company, the Vice-president of the Clinton County FS board for six years, a church Trustee and Finance Council member for St. Teresa, a member of the Carlyle Knights of Columbus, and a member of the Clinton County Farm Bureau.

In addition to his wife Lorraine, he is also survived by their children: Barbara Fiorenzi and husband Thomas of New Braunfels, Texas, Robert VonderHaar, Brenda Knolhoff and husband Stewart, Jeffrey VonderHaar and wife Carla, Carla Schneider and husband Todd, of Carlyle, Marla Mensing and husband Robert of Breese, and Carl VonderHaar and wife Lisa of Carlyle. Charles is survived by 20 grandchildren: Brian (Meredith) Fiorenzi, Kate (Christian) LeBeau, and Claire Fiorenzi, of Texas, Corey (Charlie) VonderHaar of Staunton; Bradley (Erika) Knolhoff of Carlyle, Travis (Kourtney) Knolhoff of Breese, Kelsey (John) Hemann of Highland; Austin and Alex VonderHaar of Carlyle; Brent, Brianna and Brandon Schneider, of Carlyle; Mallory (Nick) Kovarik of Columbia, Shannon, Ryan and Nicholas Mensing of Breese; and Ashley (fiancé Ben Tremain), Jared, Allison, and Joshua VonderHaar of Carlyle. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren: Veronica and John Henry LeBeau; Eleanor Fiorenzi; Vivian and August VonderHaar; Bennett, Clark, Evan, and Addin Knolhoff; Averie, Hollie and Sadie Knolhoff; Maris Kovarik; and the soon to arrive baby Hemann.

Charles is also survived by his brother Edward VonderHaar and wife JoAnn, sister-in-law Patricia VonderHaar of St. Rose, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Louis Varel of Bartelso, Dolores (Gervase) Henrichs of St Rose, Rita Ratermann and Marilyn (Charles) Kruse of Breese, Albert Varel of St. Louis, Rosemary (Dennis) Richter of Breese, and Jerry Varel, Jane Deerhake, and Don Varel of Bartelso.

He was preceded in death by son Brian (in infancy), his parents, his mother and father-in-law Alois and Martha Varel, his siblings and their spouses: Vincent, Veronica (Gene) Beckmann, Leona (Alvin) Maue, Bertha (John) Fuhler, Bernard, Alphonse (Patricia), Mary Louise, Jeanne (Larry) Meyer, Francis, and Augie. Additionally, he was preceded in death by brother and sisters-in-law: Barb Varel, Jerry Ratermann and Tom Deerhake, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16. 2021 at St. Teresa Church, Marydale with Father George Mauck and Father Tom Killeen officiating, and Deacon Charles Litteken, assisting. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Carlyle. Friends may call from 4 – 8 p.m. Friday at Zieren Funeral Home and from 11:30 – 1:00 at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Marydale.

Memorials may be made to St. Teresa Catholic Church, Marydale or Mater Dei Catholic High School. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.