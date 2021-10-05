David N. Young, 81, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 11:43 a.m. @ St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore, IL, with a meal and golf scramble to follow the service. Rev. Matt Ferguson, Pastor of the Hillsboro Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, IL, will officiate. Cremation rites were accorded. Burial will be in Waveland Cemetery at a later date.

Mr. Young was born on May 17, 1940, in Hillsboro, IL, to the late Harold Dwight and Ruth Elizabeth (Green) Young Sr.. He was a 1959 Graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL. Mr. Young married Peggy Lewis, on April 22, 1960, in Vandalia, IL and she survives in Coffeen, IL. He had worked as a School Bus Driver, Farmer, L.P. Truck Driver for Farm Services, Greens Keeper at Hillsboro Country Club in Hillsboro, IL; Custom Bean Cleaning and Superintendent/Greens Keeper at Indian Springs Golf Course in Fillmore, IL. Mr. Young was a member of Hillsboro Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, IL; Mt. Moriah Masonic Lodge #51 in Hillsboro, IL and Farm Bureau.

Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Peggy Young of Coffeen, IL; three children, Terry (wife, Brenda) Young of Coffeen, IL; Natalie (husband, Wade) Fuller of Coffeen, IL and Julie (husband, Dr. Brad) Dunn of Vandalia, IL; nine grandchildren, Jenna (husband, Bill) Purcell, Kelby (husband, James) Lyerla, Chance (wife, Alexandra) Young, Jared (wife, Liza) Young, Schylar (wife, Mandy) Fuller, Devon (wife, Danielle) Fuller, Channing (husband, Cole) Bozarth, Olivia Dunn, and Bryce Dunn; eight great grandchildren, Nolan Purcell, Carter Purcell, Blake Purcell, Alice Young, Maycie Fuller, Owen Fuller, Harper Fuller and August Fuller and six siblings, Robert “Bob” Young, Gerald “Jerry” Young, Alice DeRight Kern, Betty Roper, Judy Volk, and Beverly Smith. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by five siblings, James Young, Rosaleen Moseley, Burnetta “Nippy” Mohl, Russell Young Sr. and Harold Young.

Memorials are suggested to the Family’s choice.