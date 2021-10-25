Retired Greenville Police Sgt. Deb Keserauskis will be honored as she is brought back to Greenville, to the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home from St. Louis University Hospital on Tuesday, October 26 around 1215 p.m.

Members of the law enforcement and first responders community will escort Sgt. Keserauskis. The community can show their support and love for Deb, by lining up from the Greenville Police Department, north on Third Street, and into the parking lot of Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home.

A service for Deb Keserauskis will be announced soon. Information can be found on the funeral homes website www.donnellwiegand.com