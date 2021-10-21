Deborah A. Weis, 60, of Highland, IL, passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 7, 1961 to Robert and Virginia (nee Klamp) Statler, in E. St. Louis, IL. On May 8, 1993, she married Edward C. Weis at St. Paul Catholic Church in Highland.

Deborah was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, and worked as a telecommunicator for the Highland Police Department for 15 years.

A kind, patient, and resilient soul, Deborah loved spending time with her family.

Some of her favorite past times were camping and fishing at Carlyle Lake, enjoying the great outdoors, and having Bar-b-ques with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Statler; brother-in-law, David Mehl.

Deborah is survived by her husband, Edward Weis, Highland,IL; children, Stephanie Weis and Christopher Weis, both of Highland, IL; mother, Virginia Statler; siblings, Bob (Nita) Statler and Kathy Mehl; many beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the Family.

Visitation: Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Interment will be at a later date.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.