Don Stroud, age 86 of Carlyle, passed away at St. Joseph Hospital in Breese on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Mr. Stroud was born in Paragould, Arkansas on January 13, 1935, a son of Floyd and Lucille (Pinion) Stroud. He married Geneva Cox in Gary, Indiana on May 5, 1957, and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2014.

Don is survived by his children – Mary Ann Nolte of Shattuc, Jason Stroud of Carlyle, and Donna Stroud of Carlyle; his grandchildren – Jordan Stroud and fiancé Courtney Bequette, Jacob Nolte and fiancé Misty Bell, Tristan Nolte and wife Valerie, Brandi Gehrs and husband Nick, Brittany Zapp and fiancé Thomas Holman, and Julie Nolte; and his great grandchildren – Connor, Heidi, Zoe, Raynor, Gage, Jack, Emery, Sophia, Colt, Chase, and Charlotte.

Mr. Stroud was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sons – Floyd Stroud and Donald Stroud Jr, a son-in-law – Jerry Nolte, a grandson – Quinton Zapp, and two brothers – John Stroud and Edward Stroud.

Don was a boilermaker and had worked out of the Boilermakers Local 363 in Belleville. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Don loved fishing and could often be found on the banks of Carlyle Lake or driving around the lake checking on his favorite spots. He also enjoyed hunting, going to car shows, and spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Greenwood Cemetery in Nashville. Visitation will be held at Zieren Funeral Home in Carlyle on Monday morning from 9:00 – 11:30 A.M.

Donations in his memory are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will be received through Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.