Earl E. Grotefendt, age 100 of Highland, IL, died Sunday, October 03, 2021, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, September 07, 1921, in Marine, IL, the son of Albert and Lena (nee Abert) Grotefendt.

On Thursday, June 14, 1945, he married Gladys L. Emma Grotefendt nee Speckmann at Eden E & R Church, Edwardsville, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, March 05, 2014.

He was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ, where he had been on the Consistory several times and Churchmen’s Brotherhood of the Church; Madison County Farm Bureau; Leef Township Board ( 21 years as Supervisor); Leef Township Senior Citiizens; Board of Directors of Faith Countryside Homes (1990-946); Illinois South Conference of the UCC Brotherhood Federation; 1989-94 Delegate for the Illinois South Conference to General Synod; Board of World Ministries of the United Church of Christ.

Mr. Grotefendt was born on the farm at Marine, IL; he attended Loos Country School west of Marine and graduated from Highland High School in 1939 w/ Honors. He farmed with his parents and in 1949 he and his wife started farming west of Marine. In 1956 the couple moved to Grantfork, IL and in 1976 established “Golden Grain Farms” with their daughter and her husband. Mr. and Mrs. Grotefendt moved to the Highland Home in 2010. In February of 2020, he moved to San Gabriel Memory Care. They had traveled all over the world – India China, Australia, Germany (several times) and had made lasting friendships in Germany. They enjoyed playing cards (pinochle especially) and Earl bowled for years at Grantfork Bowl.on Friday nights.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Audrey F. (David) Steiner, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Karla F. (Quinton) Lee, Indianapolis, IN

Grandchild – Wendy J. (Dennis) Tipton, Saint Jacob, IL

Grandchild – Brian A. Steiner, Glen Carbon, IL

Great Grandchild – Krystlyn G. Lee, Indianapolis, IN

Great Grandchild – Victoria H. Lee, Indianapolis, IN

Great Grandchild – Nickolas A. (Chelsea) Tipton, Granite City, IL

Great Grandchild – Matthew A. Tipton, St. Jacob, IL.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Albert D. Grotefendt – Died 2/12/1993

Mother – Lena S. (nee Abert) Grotefendt – Died 6/2/1982

Wife – Gladys L. Grotefendt – Died 3/5/2014

Brother – Glenn M. Grotefendt – Died 3/5/2016

Brother – August A. Grotefendt – Died 3/10/1993

Sister – Doris Badalamenti – Died 3/10/1977.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Friday, October 08, 2021, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, October 08, 2021, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Marine Cemetery in Marine, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork United Church of Christ; Vitas Hospice; or Hoyleton Youth and Family Services.