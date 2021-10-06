Ebbie Colston, Sr., age 66 of Highland, IL, died Friday, October 01, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC) in Saint Louis, MO.

He was born on Thursday, January 20, 1955, in East Saint Louis, IL, the son of Robert and Betty (nee Ponder) Colston.

On Friday, February 25, 1972, he married Robin Lee Colston nee Schult, who survives.

Ebbie Colston, Sr. was born in East St. Louis, Illinois one day before the love of his life – in the same hospital. He married Robin Schult in 1972 and raised his family in Bartelso, Illinois. In 1997, Ebbie dedicated his life as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and alongside his wife, volunteered in teaching about a brighter hope for the future. He and his wife were drawn to the water, whether playing in the waves above, scuba diving the reef below, or, most recently, panning gold from the mountain streams.His personal enjoyments were simple: hunting, eating and Alabama football. He now remains in God’s memory and awaits reunion with his family. “Roll Tide”

Survivors include:

Wife – Robin Lee (nee Schult) Colston , Highland, IL

Daughter – Tricia (Doug) Billhartz, New Baden, IL

Son – Ebbie (Significant Other-Lorena Gutierrez) Colston, Jr., Laveen, AZ

Daughter – Amber L. (Ryan) Herzog, Edwardsville, IL

Daughter – Elizabeth A. (Robert) Winder, Saint Louis, MO

Grandchild – Ashley E. (Joshua) Porter

Grandchild – Shelby L. Colston

Grandchild – Robert E. Colston

Grandchild – Austin E. Colston

Grandchild – Hailea A. Colston

Grandchild – Braden A. Colston

Grandchild – Page L. Kavlock

Brother – Robert E. Colston

Sister – Claudia (Larry) Baker

Brother – James Max (Denise) Colston

Brother – Frank E. (Chris) Colston.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Robert Edward Colston

Mother – Betty Jean (nee Ponder) Colston.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 3:00 P.M.