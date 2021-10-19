Faye Ellen Shelby, 74, of Ramsey, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at Carle Hospital in Urbana, IL.

Faye was born March 9, 1947, in Plainview, NY the daughter of Siegfried and Ada (Levine) Hirshberg. She married Randy Shelby in Adelanto, California in a small, quaint chapel, on March 26, 1992.

She lived in the Ramsey community for thirty years. She and her husband, Randy, met in 1991 and after they married, in 1992, they bought a house and lived in the area ever since. She had a wide and vast array of jobs over the years. She drove a truck out of Salt Lake City, Utah for Dick Simon Trucking, she worked at H&R Block, Greenville College, and in her 20’s, at the stock exchange on Wall Street. Family and friends thought she was crazy and fun loving, family minded, concerned and thoughtful, plain spoken and to the point. She was the manifestation of what every good person should be. She enjoyed reading, planting gardens, visiting with friends, and belonged to the Silver Sneakers group at the Vandalia YMCA.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Faye is survived by her husband, Randy; sons, Danny (Meghann Summers) Shelby, of Knoxville, TN and Aaron Shelby, of Ramsey, IL; grandchildren, Niki, Angie, Noah, Trinity, Reygan, Tanner, Danny, Ryder, Makenna, Skyler, and Phoenix; brothers, Louis Hirshberg of Del Ray Beach, Florida and Gary Hirshberg, of Israel; a niece, Jamie (Mitchell) Fingerman; a nephew, Stuart (Holly) Hirshberg, and a host of other nieces and nephews; good friends, Jim and MaryAnn Arter of Riverside, CA and their children: Asia, Amber, and Shelby, Brenda Grannis, of Lincoln City, Oregon, and Rochelle Glick, of Kendall, FL.

Friends may call from 3:00-5:00 pm., Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Ave., Greenville, IL 62246.

Her service will be held at 12 noon, Monday, October 25, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will take place, following the ceremony, in McInturff Cemetery, Vandalia, IL.

