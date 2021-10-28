Florence T. Duncan, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Monday, October 25, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Wednesday, May 30, 1928, in Breese, IL, the daughter of Henry and Catherine (nee Raterman) Kues.

On Wednesday, April 22, 1953, she married John Joseph Duncan at Breese, IL, who passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

She was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL.

Mrs. Duncan was born at Breese, IL, graduated from St. Dominic’s High School, after graduation she worked as a bookkeeper for Southern Illinois Breeders Association (SIBA). Following their marriage she and John lived in Breese, Alhambra and Marine, eventually moved to Highland . She worked at Basler Electric in Highland for over 10 years. Florence enjoyed Cardinal Baseball, Gardening (Strawberries, Rhubarb, Grapes and Flowers), puzzles (Sudoku, Crosswords’, Word Search) and time with her children and grandchildren

Survivors include:

Daughter – Cynthia A. (Thomas) Gutzler, Highland, IL

Daughter – Elizabeth J. (Timothy) Eller, Trenton, IL

Daughter – Linda M. Watts, Highland, IL

Daughter – Janet M. (Michael) Ezell, Highland, IL

Son – Christopher J. (Diane) Duncan, Saint Jacob, IL

Son – William J. (Margaret) Duncan, Highland, IL

Son – Nicholas J. (Donna) Duncan, Highland, IL

Grandchildren – 23 Grandchildren

Great Grandchildren – 36 Great-Grandchildren

Great Great Grandchildren – 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren

Nieces and Nephews.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Henry Kues

Mother – Catherine Kues (nee Raterman)

Husband – John Joseph Duncan Died 8/14/2019

Sister – Ann Burhorn

Brother – Raymond G. Kues

Sister – Henrietta Isaak

Brother – Orville Kues

Sister – Rosemary C. Isaak

Sister – Alice Fields

Sister – Rosalia Kues

Sister – Francis W. Kues.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Saint Paul School Education Foundation.