George Lesicko age 91 of New Douglas, IL the Patriarch of Lesicko Funeral Home, died on Monday, October 18, 2021 @ 4:50 AM at the Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

He was born on Sunday, April 6, 1930 in Livingston, IL.

George was the youngest son of a Village Blacksmith, Joseph and Josephine (Knize) Lesicko.

He attended the Livingston Grade School and High School and was a 1953 graduate of the College of Mortuary Science in St. Louis, MO.

George served our country during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He was a Corporal with the 602nd Field Artillery stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

He was married to Clara R. DeRight on September 15, 1956 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Panama, IL. She preceded him in death on Wednesday, August 4, 2010.

George was a Funeral Director/Embalmer, honored for 50 years of service as a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer in 2006. He was a member of the National Funeral Directors Association, Illinois Funeral Directors Association, and was a Past President of the Madison County Funeral Directors Association. George was also a past Deputy Coroner for Madison County.

George along with his wife Clara purchased Burgett Funeral Home in New Douglas, IL and Livingston, IL in 1961. Having provided 60 years of Service to the Communities. George along with his wife Clara were pioneers in EMT Service receiving their training while operating Lesicko Ambulance Service from 1961 to 1976.

His memberships included the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Livingston IL; Member of the former St. Ubaldus Catholic Church in New Douglas, IL where he served as a Trustee and on the Finance Committee. Served as a Past Commandor of the Tobias Bilyeu American Legion Post 710 in New Douglas, IL where he was a member for over 60 years. He was currently a member of the Staunton American Legion Post 362, Staunton, IL. Member of the New Douglas Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Madison County Firefighters Association and the 3M Firefighters Association. He was a Trustee for the New Douglas Fire Protection District for over 53 years, where he served as Secretary for the District. George served as Secretary for the New Douglas Cemetery. He was a Founder, Trustee, and Secretary for the Three County Public Water District. Past President of the New Douglas Parent-Teachers Association. Served as Treasurer and Scout Leader for the New Douglas Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts. 30 year member of the Board of Trustees for the Community Memorial Hospital in Staunton, IL.

A Funeral Mass for George Lesicko will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 184 Livingston Ave in Livingston, IL 62058 with Fr. Thomas Hagstrom officiating.

George Lesicko will lie in repose on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N 2nd Street in Livingston, IL.

All Coronavirus guidelines will be observed, with facial coverings or masks required.

Burial with Full Military Honors provided by the Staunton Area Veterans Honor Guard will be in the New Douglas Cemetery in New Douglas, IL.

George is survived by 3 Sons: Jerome Lesicko, his wife Kathy of Livingston, IL; Gerald Lesicko, his wife Julie of Columbia, IL; and Jeffrey Lesicko, his wife Donna of New Douglas, IL; Granddaughter: Christine Lesicko her husband David Ma of Columbia, MO; Grandson: Philip Lesicko, his wife Jessee Crane of New Douglas, IL; Granddaughter: Chelsie Lesicko Niermann, her husband Tyler Niermann of Maryville, IL; Sisters-in-law: Mary DeRight, of Port Republic, MD; and Alice Kern of Hillsboro, IL. Cousins and many Nieces & Nephews.

George was preceded in death by his Parents: Joseph and Josephine (Knize) Lesicko His Wife: Clara Lesicko; Brothers: John Lesicko, his wife Marie; Steve Lesicko, his wife Lyda; Frank Lesicko, his wife Marie; Joseph Lesicko, his wife Fern; and Edward Lesicko, his wives Esther & Lilian; A Sister: Anna Marie Stoecklin, her husband Roland.

Memorial Contributions in Memory of George Lesicko can be made to the New Douglas Cemetery Flag Pole Fund or to the Unknown Soldier Fund in New Douglas Cemetery.