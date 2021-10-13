George Louis Bauer, 86, of Smithboro, IL, passed away on October 12, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital. He was born on January 13, 1935, the son of George and Irene (Zink) Bauer. His wife of 64 years, Wilma (Peddicord) Bauer, survives him. George and Wilma were married on November 3, 1956, and shared a life of joy and happiness together with their family and friends.

George is also survived by his daughter Diane (Ed) Wilhite, his son Mike (Jackie) Bauer, and grandchildren Will Bauer and Anna Bauer. Preceding him in death are his parents and his sister, Sadie White.

He attended Mulberry Grove High School, and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1955 with a Bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

George lived his entire life in Bond County. He was a successful farmer for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1981. He stayed involved in agriculture, working another 14 years helping area farmers to manage their finances. Passionate about sports, he loved playing baseball and basketball, and coached youth baseball for several years. You couldn’t find a bigger fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a loyal friend.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home. Contributions in George’s memory may be made to the First Christian Church.

Visitation and funeral services will both be held at the First Christian Church on Friday, October 15, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Service will start at 6:00 p.m. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.donnellwiegand.com.