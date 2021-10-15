Grace “Gracie” Danielle (Young) Hiller, 20, of Hillsboro, passed away on Wed., Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:24 p.m. at Hillsboro Area Hospital. She was born on Aug. 7, 2001, in Springfield, IL, a daughter of Danny Wayne and Leslie Denise (Wagner) Young. Gracie graduated from Greenville High School with the Class of 2019. She went on to Lincoln Land Community College and received her Certified Nursing Assistant degree. Gracie was a Home Care Provider with the State of Illinois DORS program. She married Andrew Paul Hiller on Sept. 4, 2021 at Walton Park in Litchfield. Gracie was a member of First Baptist Church in Litchfield. She enjoyed doing crafts, traveling, camping, fishing, and being out in nature. During her high school years, Gracie was active in the Greenville FFA Chapter and received several awards for her projects. In addition to her husband she is survived by:

Her father, Danny (Andrea) Young of Sorento

Her mother, Leslie (Randy) Staley of Litchfield

Mother & Father-in-law, Terry E. Hiller of Farmington, MO; Jane E. Hiller of Greenville, IL

Paternal grandparents, Eldon & Sharon Young of Sorento

2 brothers, Griffin Page of Hillsboro

Garrett Young of Sorento

Twin sister, Gabrielle Young of Litchfield

Sisters, Gillian; Gwyneth; and Grier Martin all of Litchfield

Step-sister, Gracie Staley of Litchfield

Gracie was preceded in death by her Maternal grandparents, Kenneth & Frances Knetzer. Funeral services will be held on Tues., Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Litchfield. Pastor Jason Plumer with First Baptist Church in Litchfield will officiate. Visitation will be held Mon., Oct. 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home in Litchfield. Cremation will follow the services. Memorials may be designated to Greenville H.S. FFA Scholarship Fund c/o Mr. Steve Zimmermann 1000 E. State Rte. 140, Greenville, IL 62246 or First Baptist Church of Litchfield. For more information, to light a virtual candle, or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.plummerfuneralservices.com.