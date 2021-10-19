Houston Donald Marine, age 92 of Carlyle, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Mr. Marine was born in Hurlock, Maryland on October 10, 1929, a son of Alonza W. and Inez (nee Todd) Marine. He married Eileen Allen in Springfield on April 5, 1973, and she preceded him in death on November 25, 2017.

Mr. Marine retired as a First Sergeant from the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1948-1968. While in the Marine Corps, Don served in the First Marine Division and the Second Marine Division. He was in the 7th Regiment at the Chosin Reservoir in Korea and also served in Vietnam. Mr. Marine was a member of the Scott AFB Club and was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 15; Carlyle VFW Post 3523; and Carlyle American Legion Post 404. After retiring from the Marine Corps, Don worked as the maintenance chief at Springfield Strike N Spare Lanes for 19 years.

Mr. Marine is survived by a daughter – Kari Biskie and special friend Jim of Ottawa, IL; a son – Gary Marine and special friend Lisa of Royal Palm Beach, FL; two step-sons – Bob Waddell and special friend Phyllis of Carlyle and Tom Waddell of Springfield; his grandchildren – Brad, Andrew, and Jeff Biskie; and Josh, Jake, and Brandi Marine; his step-grandchildren – Heather Stewart and Melissa Waddell; great grandchildren – Summer, Skylar, Braylee, and Jonzy Biskie; step great grandchildren – Alysa Tobin and Kamryan Stewart; a brother – Jim Marine and wife Louise; a sister – Sara Beckwith; and a sister-in-law – Shirley Marine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a daughter-in-law – Debbie Waddell; his brothers – Alonza Marine, Jr, Russell Marine, and George Marine; a sister – Martha Bland; and a brother-in-law – Roger Beckwith.

A Graveside service with full military honors will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery, 5063 Camp Butler Rd, Springfield, IL 62707 on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. Friends and family are asked to gather at the cemetery.

Donations in his memory are suggested to Code of Vets, www.CodeofVets.com, and will be received through their website or at Zieren Funeral Home, 1111 Clinton Street, Carlyle, IL.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.ZierenFuneralHome.com.