James F. Ackerman, 84, of Bluford, Illinois, passed away at 2:05 pm October 3, 2021 at his daughters residence in Texico, Illinois. He was born December 14, 1936 in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Ellis and Glada (McLean) Ackerman. James was raised in Greenville, Illinois. He married Shirley Meyer Ackerman in 1972 and they were blessed with thirty-four years of marriage before she preceded him in death in June 2006.

James is survived by his children, Jennifer (Bret) Baum of Texico, Illinois, Nancy Beth (Jon) Germann of Greenville, Illinois, Marc (Tiffani) Ackerman of Greenville, Illinois; grandchildren, Braden Baum, Michael (Darien) Germann, Jessi (Keith) Scoggins, Jacob Ackerman, Jordyn Ackerman, Jaidyn Ackerman, Joshua Ackerman, Jace Ackerman; great-grandchildren, Blake Scoggins, Carter Scoggins, Khloe Scoggins, Nolan Germann; siblings, Shirley Block, Mable Sandifer, Carol Royer, Doris (Loren) Hueter; sisters-in-law, Ruth Dixon, Judy (John) Papendorf, Cindy (Brian) Braun, Sharon Brewer; brother-in-law, Dennis (Susan) Meyer; former wife, Nancy Kapp; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by his siblings, William Ellis Ackerman, Ruby Hackman, Mildred Schmitz, Ralph Ackerman; sister-in-law, Joan Ackerman; brothers-in-law, Dunc Block, John Sandifer, Steve Royer, Barry Dixon, John Meyer; parents-in-law, Agnes and Eldon Meyer.

Mr. Ackerman proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1956-1958 during the Korean Era. James worked as an electrician and was a member of Illinois Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 702 for fifty-eight years. He enjoyed gardening and was a Chicago Cubs fan. James enjoyed John Deere Model 70 tractors and Union Pacific “Big Boy’s” trains. He enjoyed spending time with his mall walker friends. James loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

A Visitation will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newell Funeral Home in Mount Vernon, Illinois. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10:30 am at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens in Woodlawn, Illinois with Mr. Jonathan Schnautz officiating. Full Military Rites will be held at the cemetery by American Legion Post #141. Inurnment will follow. Memorials may be made in James’s honor to SSM Health at Home Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.