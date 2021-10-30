Jean Luitjohan, 54, of Highland, IL, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL.

She was born September 10, 1967, to Paul E. and Mary Ann (nee Korte) Luitjohan at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL.

Jean was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She loved her grandchildren. She liked to go out to eat and go dancing. Her favorite show was Little House on the Prairie.

She is survived by her daughter, Katie Walter, Highland, IL; grandchildren, Abigayle and Ezechiel Rucker; parents, Paul E. and Mary Ann Luitjohan, Highland, IL; siblings, Randy (Dee) Luitjohan, Laurie Scott, and Rob (Kallan Virgin) Luitjohan, all of Highland, IL; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Quinn Robert Walter, in infancy.

Memorials may be made to the Family for Jean’s grandchildren’s education.

Visitation: Monday, November 1, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Mass of Christian Burial: Monday, November 1, 2021, 11:00 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL.

Clergy: Rev. Pat Jakel, Pastor, Rev. Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar

Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Highland, IL.

Meridith Funeral Home, Highland, IL