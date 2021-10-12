Joseph O. Counts, 79, of Beebe, AR, formerly of Panama, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Beebe Retirement Center.

Joseph was born to the late Henry W. and Mary E. (Hayes) Counts. He was a member of the Litchfield Moose Lodge, and was known by “J.C. Cowboy” on the CB radio.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Paula J. (Alvin) Hayes of Searcy, AR; his son, Timothy W. (Rita) Counts of Searcy, AR; grandson, Zachary J. Ulery of Staunton; granddaughters, Sarahann E. Sminchak of Staunton, Daisy M. Counts and Mackenzie N. Jackson, both of Searcy, AR; and great granddaughter, Aaliayha Shaffer of Searcy, AR.

Graveside Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, with Rev. Ronald Rhodus officiating.

The family has entrusted Perfetti-Assalley Funeral Home in Sorento with ceremonies.

