Kathleen M. “Kathy” Feldmann, nee Detmer, age 56, of Breese, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born February 11, 1965, a daughter of the late Ludwig “Louie” and Eileen, nee Jansen, Detmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joshua Feldmann; brother Vernon Detmer; sister Joyce Giloman; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Jane, nee Johnson, Feldmann; and sister-in-law Darlene Detmer.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Alan “Al” Feldman, of Breese, whom she married on January 26, 1985 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston; daughters, Jessica Feldmann of Carlyle and Heather (Phillipe) Weeden of Ft. Hood, TX; grandchildren, Logan Marshal and Junior Phillipe Weeden; siblings Dennis (Dorothy) Detmer of Breese, Julie (Dan) Hartsburg of Trenton, Mark “Tank” (Jenny) Detmer of Albers, Jane (Don) Eilers of Highland, Kevin Detmer (Eric Taylor) of Highland, Dale (Geri) Detmer of Breese, and Randy (Diana) Detmer of Belleville; and sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Rose Detmer of Germantown, Carl Giloman of Trenton, and Mike Feldmann of Rockford, MI.

Kathy was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese. She was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting Precious Moments, sewing, and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese with Fr. Patrick Peter presiding.

In lieu of flowers, plants, or other gifts, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family with checks payable to Alan Feldmann and will be received by mail, Moss Funeral Home, 535 N. 5th St., Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.