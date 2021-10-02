Kathryn K. Holzhauer, 65, of Pocahontas peacefully passed away September 29th surrounded by loved ones, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Kathryn was born to Aaron and Delores Collier, of Greenville, on October 2, 1955. She spent her childhood on the family dairy farm, and had many great adventures with her five sisters. After graduating from Greenville High School, she attended Kaskaskia College, where she received an Associate’s Degree in Office Management. Throughout her career she worked in the medical office field, most recently retiring from the Bond County Health Department after 18 years of service.

She was an avid water skier and loved to bowl and golf. Her creative and artistic mind was displayed in everything around her, from her love of fashion, to her landscaping ideas, home and holiday decorations and her intricate baked goods. She loved to craft and coordinate project ideas, one of these being the yearly Tree of Hope for Breast Cancer Awareness. Kathryn was also a member of the Greenville Optimist Club.

Her family was the center of her world. She looked forward to attending events for her grandchildren and supported everything they wanted to do. Kathryn would take any opportunity to travel; whether it was country cruising in her ’70 Mustang Convertible, a road trip with her husband Gary in the ’35 Ford Pickup, a visit to the Lake of the Ozarks, a cruise to the Caribbean or any vacation near the beach. Hosting family and holiday gatherings meant a great deal to her. She enjoyed her music and she loved to dance.

Kathryn was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Collier. She is survived by her husband, Gary Holzhauer of Pocahontas; mother, Delores Collier of Greenville; daughter, Aundrea (husband, Andrew) Mergner of Greenville; son, Michael (wife, Haley) Schildknecht of Osage Beach, MO; step-son, Michael (wife, Samantha) Holzhauer of Fenton, MO; grandchildren, Taylor Bailey, Ethan Mergner, Mikaley and Nelson Schildknecht; and sisters, Carolyn Hopkins of Lawrenceville, GA, Janet (husband, John) Guetterman of Knightdale, NC, Loretta Summers of Lebanon, IN, Cheryl (husband, Robert) Foehner of Greenville, and Nancy (husband, Jeff) Tischhauser of Pocahontas.

Visitation: The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at First Christian Church of Greenville, 1100 Killarney Drive, Greenville, IL 62246.

Funeral Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at First Christian Church of Greenville, with Rev. Tyson Graber officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Greenville.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Bond County Hospice or the Greenville Optimists Club.

Please visit www.youngfh.net to share memories of Kathryn or offer condolences to her family.