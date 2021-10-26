Maren Lynnlee “MareBear” Poettker, age 4, of Aviston, gained her Angel wings Sunday, October 24, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born December 15, 2016 in Maryville, the daughter of Chris and Neely, nee Kipling, Poettker of Aviston.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Mercer Poettker; grandparents, Bradley and Cindy, nee Childress, Kipling of Brighton and Daniel and Rita, nee Albers, Poettker of Albers; great-grandmother, Bernice, nee Horstmann, Poettker of Breese; aunts and uncles, Danielle (Philip) Pender of Edwardsville, Shelly (Dirk) Spears of Aviston, and Tracy (Joe) Millard of Aviston; cousins, Laekyn Kipling, Matt (special friend, Audra Beckemeyer) Spears, Morgan Spears, Mason Millard, and Ava Millard; and numerous great-aunts and great-uncles.

Maren was preceded in death by her brother, Jensen Poettker; great-grandparents, Vincent Poettker, Frank and Adella, nee Olliges, Albers, Dee and Dorothy, nee Guy, Kipling, and Reamer and Ann, nee Dugger, Childress; and cousin, Landon Kipling.

She was baptized at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston where she was a member with her parents. Maren enjoyed riding in her Barbie car, loved music, singing, and dancing, dressing up in her princess dresses and high heeled shoes, playing at the local parks, swimming in her family’s and neighbor’s pools, and side by side rides on the General. She was one to always pass along a complement but also loved giving grief and sass to her medical care providers. Maren loved being with all her family, especially her big sister.

The Poettker family would like to thank all her caregivers including the numerous doctors, nurses, and therapists at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital who took fantastic care of Maren.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Daniel Freidman and Fr. Steven Beatty concelebrating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday, October 29, 2021 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. and again Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

The family encourages everyone in attendance to wear their Mighty Maren T-Shirts, her favorite color purple, or yellow in support of childhood cancer.

Facial coverings are required at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for Mass.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to Mercer Poettker for her education fund (checks payable to Mercer Poettker) or Aviston Park District and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.