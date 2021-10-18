Mary E. Galbiati, age 86 of Pierron, IL, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Monday, April 29, 1935, in Posey, IL, the daughter of Rollin and Loretta (nee Jacobs) Turner.

On Monday, September 17, 1956, she married Joseph E. Galbiati at Holly Springs, Mississippi, who passed away on Thursday, August 11, 1988.

Mary was born in Posey, IL, and graduated from Carlyle High School, Carlyle, IL. She met her husband while working at the Trenton Shoe Factory. She then became a stay at home mom. After her children were in school she worked for the Marine Garment Factory, Highland, IL, for many years. After retirement she worked at Wal-Mart part time, for a number of years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and anything outside.

Survivors include:

Son – Steven D. Galbiati, Highland, IL

Son – Thomas J. (Karol) Galbiati, Highland, IL

Daughter – Tammy S. (Kevin) Gilbreth, Pierron, IL

Grandchild – Ashley L. Galbiati

Grandchild – Thomas R. B. (Kristin) Galbiati

Grandchild – Tiffany A. M. Kelly

Grandchild – Timothy A. J. (Christina) Galbiati

Grandchild – Jennifer L. (Life Mate-Chad Rensing) Gilbreth

Grandchild – Justin N. (Significant Other-Dawn) Gilbreth

Grandchild – Dylan N. Galbiati

Grandchild – Drew A. Galbiati

Grandchild – Emily R. (Matt) Flynn

Great Grandchild – Mary E. Rensing

Great Grandchild – Alyssa Ferrell

Great Grandchild – Camrin Ferrell

Great Grandchild – Katie Clark

Great Grandchild – Lucas Galbiati

Great Grandchild – Josh Galbiati

Great Grandchild – Ella Flynn

Great Grandchild – Lucas Flynn

Sister – Judith K. Rainey, Carlyle, IL

Brother – Robert E. Turner, Salem, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Rollin Ashard Turner

Mother – Loretta Marcella Frances Turner (nee Jacobs)

Husband – Joseph Ethore Galbiati – Died 8/11/1988

Sister – Patsy Ann Hitpas

Sister – Shirley Rose Warden

Brother – Donald Lee Turner.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation.