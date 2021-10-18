Mary E. Galbiati, age 86 of Pierron, IL, died Friday, October 15, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.
She was born on Monday, April 29, 1935, in Posey, IL, the daughter of Rollin and Loretta (nee Jacobs) Turner.
On Monday, September 17, 1956, she married Joseph E. Galbiati at Holly Springs, Mississippi, who passed away on Thursday, August 11, 1988.
Mary was born in Posey, IL, and graduated from Carlyle High School, Carlyle, IL. She met her husband while working at the Trenton Shoe Factory. She then became a stay at home mom. After her children were in school she worked for the Marine Garment Factory, Highland, IL, for many years. After retirement she worked at Wal-Mart part time, for a number of years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing and anything outside.
Survivors include:
Son – Steven D. Galbiati, Highland, IL
Son – Thomas J. (Karol) Galbiati, Highland, IL
Daughter – Tammy S. (Kevin) Gilbreth, Pierron, IL
Grandchild – Ashley L. Galbiati
Grandchild – Thomas R. B. (Kristin) Galbiati
Grandchild – Tiffany A. M. Kelly
Grandchild – Timothy A. J. (Christina) Galbiati
Grandchild – Jennifer L. (Life Mate-Chad Rensing) Gilbreth
Grandchild – Justin N. (Significant Other-Dawn) Gilbreth
Grandchild – Dylan N. Galbiati
Grandchild – Drew A. Galbiati
Grandchild – Emily R. (Matt) Flynn
Great Grandchild – Mary E. Rensing
Great Grandchild – Alyssa Ferrell
Great Grandchild – Camrin Ferrell
Great Grandchild – Katie Clark
Great Grandchild – Lucas Galbiati
Great Grandchild – Josh Galbiati
Great Grandchild – Ella Flynn
Great Grandchild – Lucas Flynn
Sister – Judith K. Rainey, Carlyle, IL
Brother – Robert E. Turner, Salem, IL.
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Rollin Ashard Turner
Mother – Loretta Marcella Frances Turner (nee Jacobs)
Husband – Joseph Ethore Galbiati – Died 8/11/1988
Sister – Patsy Ann Hitpas
Sister – Shirley Rose Warden
Brother – Donald Lee Turner.
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation.