Mary H. Miller, 79, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at her home in Vandalia, IL.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, with Pastor Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Vandalia, IL. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 4, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL. Memorials: Fayette County Health Department and/or First United Methodist Church, both of Vandalia, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

Mary was born January 27, 1942, in Alton, IL, the daughter of Dr. Stanley W. & Helen (Voumard) Moore. Mary and Mark A. Miller were married on September 9, 1962 in Vandalia, IL, together they shared 59 years of marriage. Mary graduated from Presbyterian- St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, Chicago, IL in 1963 and was a past President of St. Luke’s Nurses Alumni Association. After graduation, Mary and Mark moved to Ramsey, IL where they began their career in the funeral business. Mary was the Co-Owner of Miller Funeral Homes, Ltd. Mary started a grief support group, Rainbow Reflections, which she conducted on a weekly basis for several years. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church, Vandalia, IL; was a founding member of Vandalia Community High School Alumni Association and helped organize a yearly reunion. She enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Vandalia Country and Golf Club and a past member of Ramsey Golf Course. Mary also enjoyed reading, working jigsaw & Sudoku puzzles and playing cards, especially with the area woman’s bridge club. Mary was an Abe Award recipient.

She is survived by: Husband – Mark A. Miller, Vandalia, IL; Daughter – M. Michelle Daniels & Mark, Columbia, IL; Son – Mark A. Miller II & Brooke, Vandalia, IL; Grandchildren – McKenzie Daniels, Waterloo, IL and Mitchell Daniels, Columbia, IL; Sisters – Beverly Mason & Wayne, Libertyville, IL, Stephanie Aldendifer, Plano, TX, and Marsha Gulick & Howard, Bethlehem, PA; 7 Nephews; and 1 Niece.

Preceded in death by: Her Parents; and 1 Infant Son.