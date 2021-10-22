May L. Bohnenstiehl, age 91 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home, Highland, IL.

She was born on Friday, March 14, 1930, in Fourche, SD, the daughter of Orville and Viola (nee Nemnich) Highlander.

On Saturday, July 30, 1949, she married Alvin E. Bohnenstiehl at the Grantfork E & R Church, who passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2017.

She was a member of the United Church of Christ of Marine.

May was born on a ranch 25 miles from Belle Fourche, SD. Because of the drought and May needing to start school, they moved to Longmont, Colorado. They moved to Livingston, IL in 1938. She graduated from Livingston High School in 1948. In 1949 she married Alvin Bohnenstiehl at Grantfork Evangelical and Reformed Church by Rev. Arby Hosto. She had worked at Diamond Mineral Springs Restaurant, Highland Box Board (13 years) and retired as a secretary of the United Church of Christ of Marine in 1992. In September of 2017, she moved to the Highland Home, Highland, IL. Always an active member of her church, she was a Sunday School Teacher and Past President of the Women’s Guild. She also served as a President for the VFW Post 5694-Auxiliary. A member of the Marine Homemakers Extension, she served on the Board of the Madison County Homemakers. For over 21 years she worked the VFW weekly fish -fries and also helped the Auxiliary with their catering.

While living at the Highland Home she enjoyed the many Bingo games, the various card-playing groups and especially the good food from the meals served.

Survivors include:

Son – Timothy A. (Lisa) Bohnenstiehl, Marine, IL

Grandchild – Seth S. Bohnenstieh l(Lisa), Highland, IL

Grandchild – Katelyn M. (Devon) Frank, Arnold, MO

Great Grandchildren – Colin D. Bohnenstiehl

Great Grandchild – Brayden A. Frank, Arnold, MO

Great Grandchild – Watson S. Frank, Arnold, MO

Step Grandchild – Andrew S. (Significant Other-Nathan Ford) Harris, Saint Louis, MO

Step Grandchild – Alex S. (Significant Other-Rachel Ripper) Harris, Saint Louis, MO,

Step Grandchild – Adam S. Harris, Highland, IL.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Orville Fred Highlander – Died 12/02/1950

Mother – Viola Irene (nee Nemnich) Highlander Bohnenstiehl – Died 8/31/1998

Husband – Alvin Ervin Bohnenstiehl – Died 2/25/2017

Brother – Fred Highlander – Died 4/27/11

Brother – Kenneth Highlander – Died 10/12/2000

Sister – Eva Doerr – Died 09/24/1979.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 25, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Philip H. Kershner, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Forever Valleyview in Edwardsville, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Home or the Auxiliary to VFW Post 5694-Highland.