Nancy A. Messerli, age 79 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, October 07, 2021, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL.

She was born on Tuesday, January 13, 1942, in Saint Louis, MO, the daughter of Thomas and Josephine (nee Grbac) Jovanovic.

On Saturday, May 11, 1968, she married Ronald W. Messerli at Caseyville, IL, by Arby Hosto, who passed away on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

She was a member of Grantfork United Church of Christ.

Born and raise in South St. Louis, MO. She began working for the US Corps of Engineers after high school, as a secretary. After her second child she took a break from her job and after five years she returned and retired from there. She and her family moved to Highland, IL, in 1969. She loved to bowl, play softball, playing cards with her bowling team and very active in the school Booster Club. Gardening and yard work were her thing.

Survivors include:

Son – Ronald D. Messerli, Greenville, IL

Son – Dennis C. (Fiancee-Shannon Davidson) Messerli, Stuart, FL

Daughter – Lisa J. (Damon) Niewold, Canton, NC

Grandchild – Lane G. (Significant Other-Briana Van Kleef) Messerli, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Sydney I. (Stephen) Braun, Troy, MO

Grandchild – Paige O. (Significant Other-Leif Nelson) Messerli, Cape Girardeau, MO

Grandchild – Reese C. Messerli, Greenville, IL

Grandchild – Jordyn E. (Significant Other-Benjamin Hites) Niewold, Chapel Hill, NC.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Thomas J. Jovanovic – Died 1962

Mother – Josephine Corolla Jovanovic (nee Grbac) – Died 1985

Husband – Ronald W. “Bubba” Messerli – Died 5/12/2018

Brother – Philip T. Jovanovic – 1995

Brother – David Jovanovic – Died 1991.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Grantfork United Church of Christ in Grantfork, IL, with Rev. Tim A. Darmour-Paul, Pastor, Grantfork United Church of Christ, officiating.

Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grantfork UCC or Make-A-Wish Illinois.