Phyllis Ann Eftink Winkelman, 65, of Breese died Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. She was born May 30, 1956, in Cape Girardeau the daughter of Phillip and Coletta (Neff) Eftink.

She loved to play bingo, loved to dress up and decorate for holidays, loved to read and go to the park and enjoyed bringing home treasures from yard sales and auctions, loved McDonald’s breakfast and coffee and, most of all, loved spending time with her son, Nick.

Phyllis volunteered for B.C.M.W. food and clothing pantry in Breese. She had previously worked for Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau and as an associate for Walmart in Highland.

She is survived by her son, Nick Winkelman of Breese; mother, Coletta Neff of Waterloo, Illinois; sisters, Shirley Racine of Red Bud, Illinois, and Sally Neff of Waterloo; brother, Butch Eftink of Benton, Missouri; four nieces; one nephew; and special friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Phillip Eftink, and stepfather, David Lee Neff.

Funeral services and burial will be held at a later date. Nordike Funeral Home in Breese is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to Phyllis’ family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.