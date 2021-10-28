Ramona Irma Haislar, age 86 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.

She was born on Saturday, February 23, 1935, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Irma (nee Haegler) Gemoules.

On Wednesday, February 11, 1953, she married Lawrence A. Haislar at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL by Fr. Kelley, who passed away on Friday, June 26, 2009.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She was also a member of Auxiliary to VFW Post #5694; Auxiliary to American Legion Post #439 (Past President); American Legion 22nd District (Past President); Madison/Bond County American Legion (Past President).

Ramona grew up at Rt. 2 Highland by the Highland Pistol Club. She worked at Hardee’s of Highland, Madison County Transit driving a Bus, Highland Supply Corporation many years, and she and her husband operated Haislar’s Tavern on Cypress Street in Highland, IL during the 1970’s. The “Sugar Creek Wanderer” wrote in his column about the biscuits she made at Hardee’s – they were the BEST. Ramona was an excellent cook and baker. Because of her mother’s early death, she was Guardian for her four younger siblings. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren; also liked to play cards, Bingo, Farkle, fish, and watch television.

Survivors include:

Daughter – Kathryn M. “Kate” (John) Broadhurst, Highland, IL

Daughter – Carolyn A. (Dale) Voss, Pocahontas, IL

Son – Lawrence E. “Larry” (Debra) Haislar, Jr., Smyrna, TN

Daughter – Christine J. (David) Boenhoff, Carlyle, IL

Daughter – Eileen R. (Spouse – Mark Perkins) Haislar, Collinsville, IL

Sister – Hariette “Jean” Rigdon, Hartford, IL

Brother – David Aldridge, Oricle, AZ

Brother – Randy (Vicki) Tatman, Paris, IL

Sister – Pegeen (Frank) Weisman, Godfrey, IL

Sister – Judith (Clarence) Rigdon, Pana, IL

Brother – Ralph (Diane) Tatman, Alton, IL

Step Sister – Annie (Danny) Rogers

Grandchild – Audra R. (David) Loughrige

Grandchild – Denise K. (Tyson Thompson) Boenhoff

Grandchild – Jason A. (Larrin) Haislar, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Erica A. (Rob) Lee

Grandchild – Tammy L. (Rick) Vivano

Grandchild – Jacob W. (Significant Other – Tori Antry) Broadhurst

Grandchild – Derek A. Chrestman

Grandchild – Amanda L. (Ty) Wesbrook

Great Grandchild – John Taylor, V

Great Grandchild – Myka Wesbrook

Great Grandchild – Christian Lee

Great Grandchild – Landyn Wesbrook

Great Grandchild – Adyson Lee

Great Grandchild – Ezra Boenhoff

Great Grandchild – Hunter Wesbrook

Great Grandchild – Liam Chrestman

Great Grandchild – Eva Boenhoff

Great Grandchild – Lincoln Haislar

Great Grandchild – Derek Chrestman, Jr.

Great Grandchild – Brinlee Chrestman

Great Grandchild – Reagan Haislar

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Raymond A. Gemoules, Highland, IL

Mother – Irma Bella (nee Haegler) Gemoules Tatman

Husband – Lawrence A. Haislar, Sr. – Died 06/26/2009

Son – August “Augie” F. Haislar – Died 10/27/1979

Sister – Rebecca McCulla – Died 12/07/2006

Brother – Raymond Gemoules – Died 6/19/1968

Brother – Ronald Gemoules – Died 10/31/1984

Brother – Teryll Tatman – Died 6/15/1971

Brother – Anthony Tatman – Died 2/8/2010

Grandchild – Blake Voss – Died at age 1 day

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to HSHA Hospice; Auxiliary to VFW Post #5695; Auxiliary to American Legion Post #439.