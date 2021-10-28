Ramona Irma Haislar, age 86 of Alhambra, IL, died Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, IL.
She was born on Saturday, February 23, 1935, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Raymond and Irma (nee Haegler) Gemoules.
On Wednesday, February 11, 1953, she married Lawrence A. Haislar at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL by Fr. Kelley, who passed away on Friday, June 26, 2009.
She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL. She was also a member of Auxiliary to VFW Post #5694; Auxiliary to American Legion Post #439 (Past President); American Legion 22nd District (Past President); Madison/Bond County American Legion (Past President).
Ramona grew up at Rt. 2 Highland by the Highland Pistol Club. She worked at Hardee’s of Highland, Madison County Transit driving a Bus, Highland Supply Corporation many years, and she and her husband operated Haislar’s Tavern on Cypress Street in Highland, IL during the 1970’s. The “Sugar Creek Wanderer” wrote in his column about the biscuits she made at Hardee’s – they were the BEST. Ramona was an excellent cook and baker. Because of her mother’s early death, she was Guardian for her four younger siblings. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren; also liked to play cards, Bingo, Farkle, fish, and watch television.
Survivors include:
Daughter – Kathryn M. “Kate” (John) Broadhurst, Highland, IL
Daughter – Carolyn A. (Dale) Voss, Pocahontas, IL
Son – Lawrence E. “Larry” (Debra) Haislar, Jr., Smyrna, TN
Daughter – Christine J. (David) Boenhoff, Carlyle, IL
Daughter – Eileen R. (Spouse – Mark Perkins) Haislar, Collinsville, IL
Sister – Hariette “Jean” Rigdon, Hartford, IL
Brother – David Aldridge, Oricle, AZ
Brother – Randy (Vicki) Tatman, Paris, IL
Sister – Pegeen (Frank) Weisman, Godfrey, IL
Sister – Judith (Clarence) Rigdon, Pana, IL
Brother – Ralph (Diane) Tatman, Alton, IL
Step Sister – Annie (Danny) Rogers
Grandchild – Audra R. (David) Loughrige
Grandchild – Denise K. (Tyson Thompson) Boenhoff
Grandchild – Jason A. (Larrin) Haislar, Highland, IL
Grandchild – Erica A. (Rob) Lee
Grandchild – Tammy L. (Rick) Vivano
Grandchild – Jacob W. (Significant Other – Tori Antry) Broadhurst
Grandchild – Derek A. Chrestman
Grandchild – Amanda L. (Ty) Wesbrook
Great Grandchild – John Taylor, V
Great Grandchild – Myka Wesbrook
Great Grandchild – Christian Lee
Great Grandchild – Landyn Wesbrook
Great Grandchild – Adyson Lee
Great Grandchild – Ezra Boenhoff
Great Grandchild – Hunter Wesbrook
Great Grandchild – Liam Chrestman
Great Grandchild – Eva Boenhoff
Great Grandchild – Lincoln Haislar
Great Grandchild – Derek Chrestman, Jr.
Great Grandchild – Brinlee Chrestman
Great Grandchild – Reagan Haislar
She was preceded in death by:
Father – Raymond A. Gemoules, Highland, IL
Mother – Irma Bella (nee Haegler) Gemoules Tatman
Husband – Lawrence A. Haislar, Sr. – Died 06/26/2009
Son – August “Augie” F. Haislar – Died 10/27/1979
Sister – Rebecca McCulla – Died 12/07/2006
Brother – Raymond Gemoules – Died 6/19/1968
Brother – Ronald Gemoules – Died 10/31/1984
Brother – Teryll Tatman – Died 6/15/1971
Brother – Anthony Tatman – Died 2/8/2010
Grandchild – Blake Voss – Died at age 1 day
Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Jeremy R. Wood, Pastor, officiating.
Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to HSHA Hospice; Auxiliary to VFW Post #5695; Auxiliary to American Legion Post #439.