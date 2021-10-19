Roseann Escott, 81, of Rolla, MO, formerly of Greenville, passed away at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Rolla Presbyterian Manor.

Roseann was born March 22, 1940 in St. Louis, MO. She married Kenneth G. Escott on August 16, 1986 in Granite City. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2020.

Roseann was a long-time member of the Reno Southern Baptist Church, and she worked for DeMoulin Brothers & Co. for many years.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and daughters, Denise Roberts and Brenda Wick.

Roseann is survived by her daughter, Barbara Roberts of Indiana; Kenneth’s daughters, Elaine Harrison of Rolla, MO, Carolyn Seifert of Iowa, and Anita Chimento of St. Louis, MO; and many grandchildren.

Visitation & Funeral Ceremony: The family will receive friends from 12:00p.m. until the time of ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Assalley-Young Funeral Home, 118 E. College Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246, with Rev. Frank Loskot, Jr. officiating.

Interment will follow the ceremony at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Reno Southern Baptist Church, 661 16th Avenue, Greenville, IL 62246.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories of Roseann or offer condolences to her family.