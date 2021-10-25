Roxanne Marie Nordike, age 73, of Bowling Green, KY, formerly of Carlyle, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born February 21, 1948, to the late Harold and Dorothy (Luebbers) Diffenauer. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister Rebecca Diffenauer and father and mother-in-law Edsel and Mildred Nordike.

Roxanne enjoyed her many years as a Registered Nurse at several nursing facilities. She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served as an eucharistic minister and a lector.

Roxanne’s memory will be cherished by her husband of 56 years, Douglas Nordike; five daughters Teresa Williams York (Terry), Michelle Nordike (Deke), Angela Beckner (John), Melissa Dorris (Kevin) and Danielle Byrum (Mark); son Michael Nordike; thirteen grandchildren Jonathan, Neil, & Joshua Williams, Marc & Brandon Glass, Shelby Nordike, Dillon & Zachary Beckner, Chelsea, Dakota, and McKenzie Smith, and Ashley & Tyler Byrum; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; three sisters Ruth Ann Albers, Rosemary Potts, & Rita Jones; two brothers Robert & Ronald Diffenauer; and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Carlyle with Fr. George Mauck officiating. Interment will follow at McKendree Chapel Cemetery in Keyesport.

Visitation will be from 9:00 until 10:45 AM on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Nordike Funeral Home in Carlyle.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bowling Green, KY and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.

