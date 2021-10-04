Una Mae F. Meyer, age 87 of Highland, IL, died Friday, October 01, 2021, at Highland Home in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, May 24, 1934, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Clarence and Clara (nee Koehler) Henss.

On Saturday, August 11, 1951, she married Clinton W. Meyer at St. Jacob, IL, who passed away on Tuesday, November 27, 2012.

She was a former member of Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL.

Una Mae was born in Highland, IL. She grew up southeast of St. Jacob on the family farm and attended Faires Country School and St. Jacob High School. On Aug 11, 1951 she married Clinton Meyer and had six children, 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Una Mae worked at Brown Shoe Company in Trenton, IL, from 1953 to 1954. She also worked as a meat wrapper at Edwardsville Frozen Foods for 17 years. Una Mae retired from Triad School District in 1999 with 17 years of working as a cafeteria cook and custodian in the St. Jacob Grade School and custodian for Triad HS. In retirement she enjoyed restoring antique furniture, caning chairs, embroidery, crocheting and donating “throws” to the Hoyleton Children’s Home. She loved visiting family and taking care of her home and yard. She was known as a “does it all” kind of person. She donated over 12 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. She moved to the Highland Home in 2017 where she was the “House Seamstress” doing repairs and alterations for the residents

Survivors include:

Daughter – Cynthia M. “Cindy” (Dennis) Korte , Pocahontas, IL

Daughter – Susan J. (Joe) Lanahan, Sunrise Beach, MO

Son – Cornell W. (Charla) Meyer, Highland, IL

Daughter – Deborah M. (Jackie) Spears, Troy, IL

Daughter – Michelle A. (Carl) Meyer-Behrend, Portland, OR

Son In-Law – Carl Plage, Pocahontas, IL

Grandchild – Kent (Traci) Korte

Grandchild – Kyle (Emily) Korte

Grandchild – Joshua (Niki) Lanahan

Grandchild – Janell (Travis) Jones

Grandchild – Justin (Amanda) Lanahan

Grandchild – David (Shannon) Meyer

Grandchild – Craig Spears

Grandchild – Brandon Spears

Grandchild – Kat Spears

Grandchild – Melinda “Mindy” (Darren) Holsapple

Grandchild – Melanie (Thomas) Herrington

Grandchild – Marci Hartman

Grandchild – Darlene (Josh) Heuiser

Grandchild – Ann (Marcus) Keyser

Grandchild – Keith (Anna) Meyer

Grandchild – Sebastian Meyer-Behrend

Grandchild – Oliver Meyer-Behrend

Grandchild – Robert (Tara) Spears

Grandchild – Ann (Marcus) Cripe

Great Grandchildren – 30

Great Great Grandchild – 1.

She was preceded in death by:

Husband – Clinton W. Meyer (Died 11/27/2012)

Father – Clarence P. Henss (Died 11/11/1973)

Mother – Clara A. Henss, nee Koehler (08/10/1977)

Son – Kevin L. Meyer (Died 02/16/19)

Grandchild – Karla Plage(nee Korte) Died 01/16/2021, Pocahontas, IL

Maternal Grandfather – John R. Koehler (Died 1947)

Maternal Grandmother – Mary Koehler, nee Dressel (Died 1947)

Paternal Grandfather – Peter Henss (Died 1936)

Paternal Grandmother – Johanna B. Henss, nee Morlock (Died 1953)

Brother – Vernon K. (the late Wilma) Henss (Died 1/10/1986)

Sister – Glendean D. (the late Milster) Fruth (Died 11/13/1994)

Sister – Burnetta S. (the late Gilbert) Von Rohr (Died 4/4/1995)

Sister – Lola E. (the late Lester) Hartlieb (Died 7/13/1987).

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 05, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, October 05, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Rev. Tim Harrison, Pastor, Friedens United Church of Christ, Troy, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Keystone Cemetery in Saint Jacob, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Cemetery /or/ Highland Home.