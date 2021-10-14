Wilbert “Will” Rozum, age 100 of Highland, IL, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, August 31, 1921, in Edwardsville, IL, the son of Frank and Julia (nee Bulka) Rozum.

On Saturday, April 22, 1950, he married Mary Lou Rozum, nee Koch, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, who survives.

He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL; American Legion Lee Iten Post #439, Highland, IL; Junior Achievement, Wood River, IL; Khoury League Coach; and the USS Alabama Crewmen’s Association.

Will remarkably lived 100 years and 42 days. He was born in Edwardsville, IL; graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1939. He attended Brown Business School. He served with the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1945, aboard the USS Alabama (over 3 years), with active duty in the Pacific and Atlantic. He worked for Standard Oil Co., Wood River, IL, and retired in 1981 after 33 years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, bicycling, woodworking, working on his Lincoln Continental, cracking walnuts and cutting firewood. For 25 years, he rode “Rails For Trails” riding his bike in many states. He would make wood furniture for his children and grandchildren. He traveled throughout the US, Canada, England, throughout Europe and the Czech Republic. He had volunteered with several cemetery restorations in the area.

Survivors include:

Wife – Mary Lou Rozum (nee Koch) , Highland, IL

Daughter – Carol J. (David) Capelle, Richland, WA

Daughter – Lynette M. (William) Lambert, Collinsville, IL

Son – Daniel J. (Tara L.) Rozum, Kansas City, MO

Daughter – Jane E. (Spouse – Nada J. Woodworth) Rozum, Cameron, MO

Grandchild – Christopher D. (Shelley) Capelle

Grandchild – Jonathan D. (Lauren) Capelle

Grandchild – Lauren N. (Marc) D’Auteuil

Grandchild – Grant A. Lambert

Grandchild – Karen C. (Steven) Obstein

Grandchild – Jenna D. (Andrew) Sommer

Grandchild – Justin T. (Allison) Rozum

Step Grandchild – Deven R. (Hattie) Joyce

Great Grandchild – Logan Joseph Lambert

Great Grandchild – Scarlett Capelle

Great Grandchild – Lilah Capelle

Great Grandchild – Chanan Capelle

Great Grandchild – Liana Capelle

Great Grandchild – Kate D’Auteuil

Great Grandchild – Jack D’Auteuil

Great Grandchild – Luke D’Auteuil

Great Grandchild – Olivia D’Auteuil

Great Grandchild – Graham Obstein

Great Grandchild – Brooks Obstein

Great Grandchild – Wells Obstein

Great Grandchild – Becken Rozum

Great Grandchildren – Two On The Way

Step Great Grandchild – Amelia Justice

Step Great Grandchild – James Justice

Step Great Grandchild – Danielle Justice

Step Great Grandchild – Julia Justice

He was preceded in death by:

Father – Frank Rozum – Died 4/1978

Mother – Julia A. Rozum (nee Bulka) – Died 7/8/1972

Grandchild – Nicholas Ryan Capelle – Died 2/26/1982

Step Brother – Paul Ned White – Died 6/2/2000.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pierron, IL, with Rev. Fr. Pat G. Jakel, Pastor, St. Paul Catholic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to USS Alabama Memorial Park & Crewmen’s Association.