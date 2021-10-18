William D. Moore, age 68 of Pocahontas, IL, died Monday, October 11, 2021, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Highland, IL.

He was born on Wednesday, January 28, 1953, in Saint Louis, MO, the son of Mary (nee Coyle) Lebegue.

On Thursday, December 31, 2009, he married Robin K. Lauer, nee Lauer, at Columbia, Missouri, who survives.

William grew up in Bond County, IL. He served with the U.S. Army with five tours in Vietnam. He lived briefly in Colorado and returned to Illinois. From 1999 to 2017, he lived in Columbia, Missouri, where he worked for the City of Columbia and retired in 2017. He enjoyed woodworking, an avid movie lover and collected movies. He was in love with his wife and family. Always had a story to tell and knew no stranger.

Survivors include:

Wife – Robin Kay Lauer, Jamestown, IL

Mother – Mary Ellen Lebegue, Greenville, IL

Son – William Wayne Moore, Springfield, IL

Step Son – Jon A. (Meghan) Kehder, Aviston, IL

Step Daughter – Michelle A. (Fiancé-Matt Mitchell) Sanford, Swansea, IL

Step Daughter – Deanna M. (John Athmer) Kehder, Albers, IL

Grandchild – Quinten M. Kehder

Grandchild – Peiten Kehder

Grandchild – Braxton Kehder

Grandchild – Madison Athmer

Grandchild – Avery Athmer

Grandchild – Emery Athmer

Grandchild – Logan Athmer

Grandchild – Eric Athmer

Brother – Jerry

Brother – Darrell

Brother – Donald

Sister – Barb

Sister – Maryann.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.