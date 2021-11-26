Barbara Louise Carter, 75, passed away November 23, 2021 in Decatur, IL.

Barbara was born to Charles and Jessie Kendall on March 9, 1946 in Granite City, IL. She was a member of the Smithboro Baptist Church and Pleasant Mound Baptist Church. She was the president of Home Extension and volunteered at the senior center with Meals on Wheels. Barbara loved her church community and singing with the choir at church.

Barbara is survived by her children, Jamie (Lisa) Schlesinger of Bingham, IL, Steven Schlesinger of Houston, TX, Angela (Dwayne) Schlesinger-Pemberton of Hustonville, KY, Theresa Aguilar, of Houston, TX, Ralphie Carter of Arkansas, Marrianne Carter of Minnesota, ; siblings, Jane Dintelmann, Ed Watton, Bev Logue, Jim Watton, Debbie Matlock, Donnie Watton; grandchildren, Brooke, Clayton, Eddie, Eric, Kevin, Sohanny, Astrid, Brianna, Cooper; five great grandchildren and many extended family and friends.

Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carter, and parents, Charles and Jessie Kendall. Memorials to Bond County Senior Center.

Celebration of life will be December 4, 2021 at 1:00PM at Smithboro Baptist Church, 210 E. 4th, Smithboro, IL 62284.