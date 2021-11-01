Bernice Ann Wellen

Bernice Ann (nee Walter) Wellen, 97, of Highland, IL peacefully passed away on October 29, 2021, in her home of natural causes with her family by her side.

She was born May 1, 1924 on a farm south of Highland, IL to Nelson F. and Leona M. (nee Meyer) Walter. Bernice was a member of St. Paul Catholic Parish and attended St. Paul Catholic school. In March of 1936, her family moved to a farm east of Highland in Bond County.

Bernice had 5 brothers: Cletus, Raymond, Warren, Russell and Melvin. On June 2, 1943, she was united in marriage to Aloysius Wellen of near Pierron, IL at St. Paul Catholic Church. They made their home in Highland, IL. In March of 1946, Al began his business in washer sales and service, and owned and operated laundromats in multiple locations. In a period of over 18 years they had 5 children: Kenneth, Dale, Connie, Gary and Robert.

She kept busy caring for her children, running the household, and supporting the family business. They sold their Maytag sales and service business to son, Dale in 1975. By 1982, all children were out of the house and on their own. In February 1985, they sold their laundromats and retired to enjoy traveling in their RV.

Husband Al passed away on April 30, 2008 just shy of their 65th wedding anniversary. Bernice continued on with her quilting, card playing, tending her flowers, and enjoying her friends, neighbors, and family for another 13 years, reaching the beautiful age of 97. She has seen many changes in her life and told wonderful stories about those experiences. We will all miss her beautiful smile, wit and gracious manner.

She is survived by her daughter in-law Betty Wellen (Kenneth A. Wellen deceased 2020) of Mesa, Arizona; son Dale P. (Shirley) Wellen of Highland, IL; daughter Connie J. Wellen of San Francisco, CA; son Gary P. (Lisa) Wellen of Lahaina, Hawaii; and son Robert J. (Katherine) Wellen of Union, Maine. Grandchildren: Darrell J. (Susanne) Wellen of Texas; Keith J. (Kim) Wellen of CA; Matthew P. Wellen of CA; step-grandchildren: Tyler Berg of CA; and Steven Berg of Japan. Great-Grandchildren: Carley Ann and Brayden J. Wellen of CA; and John and Brooke Wellen of Texas; brothers: Melvin Walter of Highland, IL and Russ (Ruth) Walter of CA.

A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Pierron, IL with Father Piotr Kosk, Parochial Vicar of St. Paul Catholic Church as celebrant. The family will greet those attending the Mass, immediately after the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Paul Church.