Betty L. “Boop” Heinz, age 82 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL.

She was born on Thursday, September 21, 1939, in Alhambra, IL, the daughter of Melvin and Leona (nee Knabel) Oberdalhoff.

On Saturday, November 05, 1960, she married Robert A. “Bob” Heinz at Salem United Church of Christ-Alhambra, IL, who passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

She was born and raised in Alhambra, IL, the oldest of four children. She was a 1957 graduate of Highland High School. She worked for Ed Lowenstein Insurance Company as a secretary; then for Tracy Trucking, Marine, IL, for almost 50 years as a bookkeeper and retired in 2018. She enjoyed working puzzles, watching game shows and Phil Mickelson playing golf, listening to music, especially “Buffalo Road”, her son plays the drums, going with Bob to dances, Polka dancing, trips to Tunica, Lake of the Ozarks and especially time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include:

Son – Bradley D. “Brad” (Gina) Heinz, Clermont, FL

Son – Barton L. “Bart” (Michelle) Heinz, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Brett A. (Haley) Heinz, Grantfork, IL

Grandchild – Andrea L. (Daniel) Maxson, Lincoln, IL

Grandchild – Alex P. (Anna) Kuczka, Highland, IL

Grandchild – Alyssa M. (Fiance -Shane Skelt) Kuczka, Troy, IL

Grandchild – Alec R. Kustermann, Highland, IL

Great Grandchild – Chloey L. Heinz

Great Grandchild – Brecklynn M. Hicks

Great Grandchild – Luna L. Heinz

Great Grandchild – Brooks A. Heinz

Great Grandchild – Rylynn G. Kuczka

Brother – Gary Oberdalhoff, El Monte, CA

Brother – Dick Oberdalhoff, Chino, CA.

She was preceded in death by:

Father – Melvin Fred Oberdalhoff – Died 03/12/1996

Mother – Leona Oberdalhoff (nee Knabel) – Died 7/22/1961

Husband – Robert A. “Bob” Heinz – Died 02/23/2020

Daughter In-Law – Danyelle R. Heinz, nee Laux – Died 3/10/2013

Sister – Alta Fay “Corkey” Hewlett – Died 12/24/2014.

Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL and from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL.

Funeral Service will be at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, IL, with Matt R. Embry, Pastor, Mosaic Church, Highland, IL, officiating.

Interment will be at Highland City Cemetery in Highland, IL.

Memorial contributions STRONGLY SUGGESTED – Shriners Hospital for Children; Siteman Cancer Center or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital .