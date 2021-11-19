Bonnie Markus, 75, of Aviston, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home.

She was born January 26, 1946 in San Diego, CA, the daughter of Eugene and Ellen Pearl, nee Armstrong, Surowiec. She married Ivan Markus January 1, 1990 in Las Vegas, NV and he survives in Aviston.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, Scott (Martha) Svoboda, Bret (Laurel) Svoboda, and Gwen Markus; four grandchildren, Jade, Jacob, and Jasmine Yancy, and Ahlanna Svoboda; and a great-grandchild, Emmerson Yancy; two sisters, Joyce (Bruce) Plant and Nancy Surowiec; and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carol Wieter, Polly Markus, Sandy & Marlin Fix, Joan & Paul Jinks, and Dave Markus.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Haley; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob Markus, Jim & Kathy Markus, Roger Markus, Rita Markus, and Paul Wieter.

Mrs. Markus worked for Light Brite Distributing in Trenton. She was a member of Skyline Church in O’Fallon. Bonnie loved reading books, traveling, photography, and spending time in nature.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2021 at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 from 8 a.m. until time of services at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association and will be received at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nordikefuneralhome.com.