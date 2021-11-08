Bruce Hickey, 68, of Coffeen, IL passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 3:15 p.m., at Hillsboro Area Hospital in Hillsboro, IL. Private family services will be held with Military Rites at graveside. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in Van Burensburg, IL.

Mr. Hickey was born on June 27, 1953, in South Fillmore Township, Rural Coffeen, IL, to Herbert and Emma Isabelle (Garwood) Hickey. His father, Herbert Hickey, preceded in death and mother, Emma (Garwood) Jones, survives in Hillsboro, IL. Mr. Hickey was a 1971 Graduate of Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, IL and enlisted in the Navy upon graduation. He retired from the Navy, on March 1, 2001, after serving 24 years and reaching the rank of Chief Yeoman. Mr. Hickey married Lorriane D. Bertrand on August 19, 1975 and they later divorced. He then married Beverly Ann (Harbert) Greenwood on June 10, 2007 and Beverly survives in Coffeen, IL. Mr. Hickey had lived in Groton, CT and Coffeen, IL during his lifetime.

Mr. HIckey is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Greenwood-Hickey of Coffeen, IL; his mother, Emma Isabelle Jones; one son, Brandon (wife, Ashley) Hickey of Coffeen, IL; step-sons, Blake Crandall of Coffeen, IL; Robert (wife, Mandi) Crandall of Coffeen, IL and Scott (wife, Sherry) Greenwood of Hillsboro, IL; four grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; three great grandchildren and three siblings, Fred (wife, Christine) Hickey of Lexington, KY; Bill Hickey of Coffeen, IL and Judy (husband, Tim) Watson of Lombard, IL . Along with his father, Mr. Hickey was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Bremmer and three brothers, Herbert Lee Hickey, Carl Norman Hickey and Charles Ronald Hickey.