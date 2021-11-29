Charles W. Cress Jr. 95 of Coffeen passed away Nov 24, 2021 at his residence.

He was born on Sept 15, 1926 in Litchfield IL to Charles W. and Mary Jane (Laurent) Cress Sr.

He received his master’s degree in religious education and he was a teacher Chaplin and minister.

He served in the US Navy and US Army during both WWII and the Korean War.

He was a member of the Litchfield American Legion and was of the Southern Baptist faith.

He married Viola Boucher and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by one son Dennis Cress of Chicago and one daughter Jeanne (Eldon) Greenwood of Coffeen, five grandchildren Marcus (Kelli) Lentz Lahr, Julie Lentz Mathenia, Micah (Tiffany) Cress, Jonathon (Melani) Cress and Nathan (Anhie) Cress, 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Kenneth Wayne Cress, Doris Jean Cress Cain, Hugh Henry Cress and Wanda May Cress Hesterberg.

Graveside services and burial will be Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:00PM at Cress Hill Cemetery in Hillsboro, with military rites conducted by the Irving American Legion.

Memorials can be directed to the Quad County Hospice.

Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro is charge of arrangements.