Clifford Lavern Massey, 87, of Old Ripley, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Cedarhurst Memory Care of Greenville.

Cliff was born February 7, 1934, in Sorento, Illinois to Carey Meade and Rosa Willo (Traub) Massey. He married Eleanor Jane Hickey on April 4, 1973, at the First Baptist Church in Pocahontas, Illinois.

Cliff lived his whole life in the Old Ripley community. He worked highway construction for most of his adult life. He was a 50-year gold card member as a construction laborer, and he was instrumental in the building of Interstate 70. He is a member of two locals, 677 of Pocahontas and 622 of Greenville Central Township. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, which he took pride in serving and protecting his country. He loved to fish and camp and often took his dog, Sue, with him on his getaways. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend, ‘Yan,’ telling old stories and tall tales over beer on Monday and Wednesday, as he was a great storyteller and a jokester. It was also recently discovered that Cliff had a good singing talent.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey and Rosa, his wife, Eleanor, a son, Gregory Allen Massey, and a brother, Udell Massey.

He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Nygren of Jackson, California and Laura Weiss of Greenville, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Rice of Jackson, California, James Rice of Sacramento, California, Chris (Neda) Rice of La Jolla, California, Nick (Danielle) Massey, of Greenville, Illinois, Ashley Massey, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, Ashley (Nick) Tripp, of Greenville, Illinois, Alisha (TJ) Pryor of Alhambra, Illinois; daughter in law, Rhonda Massey, of Old Ripley, Illinois; siblings, Doris Long of Greenville, Illinois, Jackie (Glen) Paine, of Champaign, Illinois, Marilyn Ayres, of Greenville, Illinois, Sandy Richardson, of Urbana, Illinois, Ronald (Shirley) Massey, of Highland, Illinois; 7 great grandchildren; 3 step-children, and 6 stepgrandchildren.

The family will receive guests Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Assalley-Young Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, with Rev. Mark Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow the service in Brown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, may be made for the Lewy body dementia at www.LBDA.org.

Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to share memories or offer condolences to the family.