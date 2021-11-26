Darrell Beutler, 62, of Lebanon, IL, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, in O’Fallon, IL.

He was born August 12, 1959, to Elmer and Thelma “Peggy” (nee Podesva) Beutler in Belleville, IL.

Darrell was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Trenton, IL. He was also a member of the Heart of America Hereford Alliance; having worked with cattle and farming his entire life. He worked for the Greenville Livestock Barn in cattle sales for over 10 years. Darrell’s favorite time was spent fishing at the pond on the family farm; which he would sneak out to whenever he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Thelma “Peggy” Beutler. Darrell is survived by his brothers, Matthew Buetler, Lebanon, IL, Marc Beutler, Lebanon, IL; sisters, Carla Gall, Rantoul, IL, Cecelia (Tom Bandee) Henderson, Swansea, IL.; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Jacob) Day, William Holt, Clara Holt, Andrew Holt; great nieces and nephews, Rose and John Day and Sophie, Elijah, & Christopher Holt.

Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:30 am, at Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL

Funeral Service: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:30 am, Meridith Funeral Home, Lebanon, IL

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Lebanon.