David William Rezabek, age 73, of Greenville died at 7:15 pm Monday, November 22nd at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois.

He was born September 25, 1948 in Highland, the son of Marion J. Rezabek and Virginia M. Abendroth. He married Sherry Boothe on May 13, 1968. She survives.

Also surviving are two children: Kim Rezabek of Greenville, IL and John Rezabek of Belleville, IL; four siblings: Steve (Linda) Rezabek of Highland, IL, Sue (the late Mike) Musick of Staunton, IL, Marie (the late Ray) Wheeler of Florissant, MO and Bob (Melissa) Rezabek of Edwardsville, IL; a sister-in-law, Sharon Joyce of Collinsville; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Rezabek; and an infant sister.

David was a proud US Navy veteran, serving during Vietnam. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and spending time at his brother’s farm. He was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Greenville, where he always looked forward to cooking breakfast for the monthly Men’s Club meetings.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1540 E State Route 140, Greenville, IL 62246.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.