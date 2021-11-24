Delmar J. Altevogt, age 81 of Alhambra, IL, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at University Nursing & Rehab Center in Edwardsville, IL.

He was born on Sunday, June 16, 1940, in Alhambra, IL, the son of William and Ella (nee Fleischer) Altevogt.

On Sunday, October 18, 1964, he married Marianne E. Altevogt nee Pickett.

He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, IL and former board member of Harris Cemetery.

Delmar was a 1958 Highland High School graduate. He worked at Artex, Highland, IL. He started carpentering, doing remodel and new construct, also farming – grain and livestock, south side of Alhambra, IL. John Deere tractors were his passion as he collected and restored them. He also had a large collection of model trains. He had an incredible vinyl records collection of country-western, musicals, and polka music.

Survivors include:

Son – Joseph D. (Mildred) Altevogt, Alhambra, IL

Daughter – Margaret A. (Steven) Jacobs, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – Cloe E. Altevogt, Alhambra, IL

Grandchild – Joshua E. Jacobs, Granite City, IL

Grandchild – Lindsey M. Jacobs, Granite City, IL

Brother – Roger (Janet) Altevogt, Florissant, MO

Brother – Lester (Barb) Altevogt, Brooklyn, MI

Brother – Orville (Sandy) Altevogt, Alma, KS

Sister – Marilyn (David) Helmer, Skiatook, OK.

He was preceded in death by:

Father – William E. Altevogt – Died 7/14/1988

Mother – Ella L. Altevogt, nee Fleischer – Died 5/18/2004

Wife – Marianne E. Altevogt, nee Pickett – Died 1/18/2007.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Dauderman Mortuary in Alhambra, IL and from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL.

Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Saint Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel, IL., with Rev. Benjamin Ball, Pastor, officiating.

Interment will be at Harris Cemetery in Alhambra, IL.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.