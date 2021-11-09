DeWayne E. Maples age 80 of rural New Douglas, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on November 26, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at McKendree Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Sasse officiating. Full military honors will be held by V.F.W. Post 1377 of Greenville and other Bond County organizations. Memorials in DeWayne’s memory may be made to the Columbus Baptist Church at the service or at the Donnell-Wiegand Funeral Home.

DeWayne Elvin Maples, the eldest son of Mary Elizabeth Kollar Maples and Elvin DeWitt Maples, was born on June 17, 1940 in Highland. He grew up in the Keyesport area and attended the Keyesport Schools. DeWayne joined the United States Air Force on November 14, 1958 in St. Louis and served overseas for over 11 months before his honorable discharge on January 12, 1961.

DeWaye and Mary Primm Linton were united in marriage on August 20, 1961 at the Keyesport Christian Church and enjoyed over 56 years together before Mary’s death on November 22, 2017. They are the parents of two daughters who survive: Rosemary Daniels and her husband Brad of Shiloh, and Melissa Schrumpf and her husband Ron of New Douglas, four grandchildren: Jessice and Josey Daniels and Cody and Clayton Schrumpf, and one great-granddaughter Mary Amelia Daniels. DeWayne was also survived by five sisters: Margie (Ted) Carter, Bonnie Linton, Vicki (Bill) Duckworth, Tammy Loggins, Prudence (Ted) Edwards, and two brothers: Johnny Maples and Phillip Maples. DeWayne was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

His career included farming, he was a licensed farrier, welder and retired from American Steel in Granite City as a maintenance man. Dewayne enjoyed spending time with his wife and family. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, archery shoots, steer roping, woodworking and camping with family.

DeWayne was a former Moose, a member of the V.F.W. Post of Keyesport, and attended the Columbus Baptist Church.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made online www.donnellwiegand.com or sent to the family at 4 Silver Creek Avenue, New Douglas, IL 62074.