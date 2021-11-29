Don Jones, age 81 of rural Pocahontas, Illinois, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Rev. Dr. Ward Sussenbach will be officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Memorials may be made to Mt. Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Bond County Hospice.

Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Full obituary will be posted soon. Condolences to the family or to share a memory or picture may be made online, under Don’s tribute page www.donnellwiegand.com