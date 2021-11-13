Edna Marie Breiman, age 86, of Keyesport passed away at her home on Thursday, November 11, 2021. She was born on November 8, 1935, in Greenville, Illinois the daughter of James and Ruth (Landerth) Hulvey. She married Richard W. Breiman on May 11, 1953, and he preceded her in death on November 23, 1998.

Edna is survived by two daughters: Barbara Sadler of Goldsboro, NC and Darla Nemsky and husband Tom of Marine, IL; grandchildren: Carrie Tucker, Ali Balkissoon, and Clayton Moore; great grandchildren: Hunter and Fisher Brown, Archer and Lily Tucker, and Aubrey Cobb, Mason Balkissoon and Madelyn Moore; siblings: Jerry Hulvey and wife Karen, Charlie Hulvey, Dotty Powell and husband Norm, Lois Kimberlin, and Betty Saatkamp and husband Robert.

In addition to her mother, father, and husband she was preceded in death by a sister, Louise Lenzini and two brothers: William Hulvey and James Hulvey

Edna was strong willed and lived life her way. She enjoyed mowing her grass, traveling to Florida, and fishing with her husband. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Duncan Cemetery in Keyesport with Rev. Bruce Sasse officiating.

Memorials made in memory of Edna are suggested to Vitas Hospice or the Keyesport Legion Ladies Auxiliary and will be received and Nordike Funeral Home, 740 Fairfax Street, Carlyle, IL 62231.