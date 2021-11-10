Frank Hockett, age 86 of Greenville, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Greenville.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville with Tyson Graber officiating. Interment will follow in Montrose Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior from 12:00 Noon until service time Sunday at the Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in Greenville. Memorials may be made to the American Farm Heritage Museum or donor’s choice.

