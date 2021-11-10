Franklin “Frank” Dall, age 81, of Aviston passed away at his home with his loved ones by his side on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. He was born on the family farm in Aviston on July 13, 1940, the son of Edward and Clara (Korte) Dall. He married Joann Voss on June 9, 1960 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and she survives in Aviston.

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he is survived by his children: Kevin Dall and wife Melinda, Mark Dall and wife Jan, Gary Dall and wife Erin, Coleen Klein and husband Craig, and Jolyn Johnson and husband Matt and son-in-law, Kent Knackstedt; grandchildren: Annie Dall and fiancé Dante Yokley, William Dall, Hillary Frost and husband Chris, Clinton Dall, Morgan Davis and husband Lee, Lydia Dall, Justin Knackstedt and fiancé Amara Hartnagel, Tori, Taylor, and Emma Dall, Jacob Kriegel and wife Merissa, Chad Klein and wife Taylor, Chase Klein and fiancé Morgan McAteer, Tyler, Payton, Shelby Tarr, and Justin Clark; great-grandchildren: Austen, Sadie and Blake Frost, Jace Knackstedt, Amelia Kriegel, Greyson and Maddox Klein, and Tessa Davis; brother, Jim Dall and wife Karen; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Diaz and husband Tony, Pat Maier, Ruthie Eversgerd and husband Maurice, brother-in-law, John Voss; and his faithful pup, Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father and daughter, Carla Knackstedt; his granddaughters, Hannah & Nicole Knackstedt; his brother, Jerry Dall; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Scott and husband Don; mother and father-in-law, August and Rose Voss.

Frank was a retired dairy farmer, he collected and restored vintage John Deere tractors and enjoyed going on tractor drives. He was a member of St. Francis Church where he was a former trustee, a former member of Aviston Elementary School Board, as well as a member of Prairie Farms Dairy. He enjoyed hunting and going to auctions, but most of all he enjoyed just spending time with his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Aviston with Fr. Dan Freidman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Aviston.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 and on Saturday from 8:00 until 9:45 AM at Nordike Funeral Home in Aviston.

Memorials made in memory of Frank are suggested to St. Francis Catholic Church, American Farm Heritage Museum, or the American Parkinsons Disease Association of Greater St. Louis and will be received at Nordike Funeral Home, P.O. Box 157, Aviston, IL 62216.

Online condolence may be made to the Dall family by visiting www.nordikefuneralhome.com.