James J. “Jim” Horstmann, age 81, of Breese and formerly of New Baden, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021 at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon surrounded by his family.

He was born July 4, 1940 in Breese, son of the late Regina, nee Voss, and John Horstmann, Sr.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rita, nee Zurliene, Horstmann, whom he married on September 25, 1962 at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Breese and who died on December 12, 2018; brother Robert Horstmann; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry and Clara, nee Ratermann, Zurliene; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Andrew Jansen, Cornelius “Corney” Zurliene, Eileen (Elmer) Toennies, Robert (Kathleen) Ripperda, and Ethel Zurliene.

Jim is survived by his children, Donna (Kenny) Reuss of New Baden, Dean Horstmann of Aviston, Douglas (Becky) Horstmann of Trenton, DeAnn (Gary) Fuehne of Aviston, Debra (Henry) Hackmann of Summerfield, Dana (Nathan) Porzukowiak of Highland, and Doris Horstmann of Aviston; grandchildren, Joshua (special friend, Adrianna Rist) Reuss, Jessica (special friend, Chad Diekemper) Reuss, Elizabeth (Justin) Lohman, Abbigail (special friend, Josh) Horstmann, Ashley (Josh) West, Anthony (special friend, Danielle Albers) Horstmann, Amanda (Ryan) Parker, James (special friend, Julie Johnson) Fuehne, Nancy (Ron “Junior”) Cable, Melanie Porzukowiak, Madalyn Porzukowiak, and Evan Porzukowiak; great-grandchildren, Henderson, Harlyn, Adaline, Audrey, Westley, Riley, and Wyatt; siblings Dolores (Jim) Richter of St. Rose, JoAnn (George) Beer of Salem, William “Bill” (friend, Marsha) Horstmann of North Topsail, NC, Patricia Jansen of Breese, John (Elaine) Horstmann, Jr. of Bartelso, Rita (Mike) Tebbe of Highland; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Rita Horstmann of Marshfield, WI, Lavern Zurliene of Beckemeyer, Phyllis (Bob) Dumstorff of Breese, Carol (Dave) Hummert of Breese, and Lorraine Zurliene of Breese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim formerly worked as a dairy farmer. He was a member of St. George Catholic Church in New Baden, Clinton County Farm Bureau Board Member, and Board Secretary of Mid-Am Dairy for 25 years. Jim enjoyed playing cards, euchre, watching sports, was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, and loved being around his family.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church in New Baden with Fr. Eugene Neff, Msgr. David Darin, and Dcn. John Fridley concelebrating. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in New Baden.

Visitation will be Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Trenton.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to a charity of donor’s choice and will be received at the funeral home or by mail to Moss Funeral Home, 105 S. Main Trenton, IL 62293, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.