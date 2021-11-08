James M. “Jimmy T” Thole, age 49, of Aviston, was called to meet his Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Clayton, MO.

He was born on November 27, 1971 in Highland and is survived by his son, Tyson (friend Maddyson Athmer) Thole of Aviston and his parents, Lavern and Eileen, nee Wiese, Thole of St. Rose.

In addition to his son and parents, Jim is survived by his sisters, Beverly (Jason) Kapp of St. Rose and Lynn (Brian) Wuebbels of Albers; nephews, Cole Kapp and Colten Wuebbels; nieces, Morgan Kapp, Paige Kapp, and Madelyn Wuebbels; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Martha, nee Hilmes, Thole and Ervin and Dorothy, nee Liening, Wiese; and aunt, Mary Ann Wiese.

Jim was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston where he served on the parish council and was a lecture, usher, and Eucharistic Minister and he also served as the chairman of the sandwich stand at the church picnics. He was also a member of the parish clustering council, former member of the Clinton County Tavern Association, and the Parrot Heads. Jim was an ordained minister and he enjoyed live music, comedy shows, sitting on the beach, live sports, and trivia nights.

Jim was the former owner of Jimmy T’s Sports Bar & Restaurant in Breese and also the district manager for Hardee’s.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Aviston. Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, November 12, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Moss Funeral Home in Breese.

In lieu of flowers, plants, and other gifts, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or to the wishes of the family, checks payable to Tyson Thole, and will be received at the funeral home or by mail, Moss Funeral Home 535 N. 5th St. Breese, IL 62230, who is serving the family.

Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.mossfuneralhome.com.